Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,787 shares of company stock valued at $154,295,433 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

CRM traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.08. 543,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,864,341. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day moving average is $276.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.