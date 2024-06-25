Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,246 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 406.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. 789,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,712. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
