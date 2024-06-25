Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

GWX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. 1,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $624.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

