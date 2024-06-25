Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 381,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,116,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

