Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 781,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,668,000. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 88.85% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,928,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,725,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $13,329,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,451,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,883,000.

Shares of DYNF stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

