Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LCTU. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 48,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,548,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.