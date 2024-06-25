Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,177,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,096 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

