Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,709 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

