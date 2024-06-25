Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

