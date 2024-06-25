Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $87,000.

IFRA opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

