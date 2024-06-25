Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

SCHD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 439,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,956. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

