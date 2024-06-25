Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

TLT stock opened at $94.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

