Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $711,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 264.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 88,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 64,198 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $154.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.