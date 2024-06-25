Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,109 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.63. 1,345,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

