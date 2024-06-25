Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $438,000 Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,562,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,563 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,198,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,354,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS ICVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. 84,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1539 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.