Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

SRLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. 98,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,728. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.89.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

