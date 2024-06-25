Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 179.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,642 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $27,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,968,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $91.72 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $93.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.