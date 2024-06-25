Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,575 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

