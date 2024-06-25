Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 9.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $78,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $246.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $248.54.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

