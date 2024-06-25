Austin Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,700,000 after acquiring an additional 706,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,978,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,097,000 after acquiring an additional 511,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after purchasing an additional 588,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.