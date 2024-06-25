Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VIG traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.84. 70,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

