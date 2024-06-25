Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,830 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $34,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

