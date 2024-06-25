Austin Private Wealth LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 98,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,802,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after buying an additional 1,662,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,157.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 947,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,716,000 after purchasing an additional 905,701 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,514,000.

BINC stock opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

