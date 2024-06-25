AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $207.00 to $213.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. AvalonBay Communities traded as high as $204.88 and last traded at $204.00, with a volume of 10513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $203.89.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 56.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $5,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 151.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.84 and a 200-day moving average of $186.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.