Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.08 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $908.11 million and $42.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.17 or 0.00010070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,265.65 or 0.99989713 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012535 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00079218 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,176,700 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,172,542.40618098 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.16783509 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $47,283,937.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

