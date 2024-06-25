Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 37,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 76,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.23.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. Analysts anticipate that Ayro, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayro stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYRO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 1.20% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

