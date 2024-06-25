Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 37,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 76,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Ayro Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.23.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 113.65% and a negative net margin of 7,280.18%. Analysts anticipate that Ayro, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
