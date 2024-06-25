B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.36 ($0.07) per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $2.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 524.50 ($6.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 486.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 471.52. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 347.20 ($4.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 529.80 ($6.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 21.03 and a current ratio of 44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.27 million, a P/E ratio of 772.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.10) price objective on shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.29) per share, with a total value of £6,492.64 ($8,236.26). In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Daniel Topping purchased 1,309 shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,492.64 ($8,236.26). Also, insider Alice Hannah Daisy Foulk acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.86 ($2,280.68). 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

