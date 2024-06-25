B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (BOLSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on July 22nd

B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (OTC:BOLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0249 per share on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão Stock Performance
Shares of B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.
About B3 S.A. – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
