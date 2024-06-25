Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.32. The company has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

