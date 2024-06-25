Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Trading Up 10.7%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 249,365 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 302,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKKT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.75 price target on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Bakkt from $12.50 to $7.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Bakkt Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a market cap of $222.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.39. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bakkt by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

