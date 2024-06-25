Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 379 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

Clorox stock opened at $136.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.98. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

