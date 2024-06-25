Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

KDP stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

