Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 1,536 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in eBay by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 91,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

