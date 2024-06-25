Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 406 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,740,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,130,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,247,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,840,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,132,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,319,000 after acquiring an additional 702,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

