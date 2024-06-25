Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 482 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

