Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 8,957 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,174 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 585,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,217,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 124,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 655,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of SAN opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

