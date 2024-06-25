Ballentine Partners LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VLTO opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $88.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

