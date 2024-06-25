Ballentine Partners LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after acquiring an additional 694,957 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

