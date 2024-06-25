Ballentine Partners LLC Has $409,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 957,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,360,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on IFF shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.