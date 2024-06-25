Ballentine Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after acquiring an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,079,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $197.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.01.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

