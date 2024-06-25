Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,466,000 after acquiring an additional 121,651 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,926,000 after acquiring an additional 813,074 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,475,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,785,432. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $148.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

