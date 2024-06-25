Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,735,524 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $187,262,000 after purchasing an additional 448,978 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $153,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.