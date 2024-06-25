Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AptarGroup by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $146.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.82 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

