Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $404,000 in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $149,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $242,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

NYSE CPAY opened at $269.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. Corpay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.39 and a 12 month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

