Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 66.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 40.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.