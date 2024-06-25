Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 7.5 %

MSTR stock opened at $1,372.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $301.08 and a one year high of $1,999.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,426.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,054.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

About MicroStrategy

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.