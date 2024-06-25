Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 16,610 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,482,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,939,000 after buying an additional 488,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,516,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after buying an additional 1,206,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after buying an additional 108,733 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 828,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 141,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 657,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MFG opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.