Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 30.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $36.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

