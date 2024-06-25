Ballentine Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

