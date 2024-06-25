Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 17,521 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,521 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 263,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 61,114 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 375,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 32,231.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 146,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCG stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

